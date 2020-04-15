‘American Idol’ Contestants To Compete From Their Homes Amid Social Distancing Measures

The show must go on: American Idol will continue Season 18 from the homes of the judges and contestants.

The singing competition series has been airing previously recorded episodes the past two months. However, it's now the point in the show where viewers watch live and vote for their favorite contestant to continue on in the competition. The first live round will begin on April 26 featuring the top 20 contestants.

The top 20 singers will be announced April 19 during the American Idol: This Is Me special, which is a behind-the-scenes look at the show that will be airing previously unseen footage.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie shared the big news on their social media accounts on Tuesday (April 14).

“How will @AmericanIdol continue?” Perry tweeted. “I'll be judging from California @LionelRichie from LA @LukeBryanOnline & @mrBobbyBones in Nashville. @RyanSeacrest will host from Cali!” Contestants will be performing from their homes and America will vote from the comfort of their own homes to choose the next American Idol winner.

American Idol airs live on ABC on Sundays at 8 PM ET.