Was Amber Heard Fired From ‘Aquaman 2’?

Actress Amber Heard has played the character of Mera in DC's Justice League (2017) and Aquaman (2018), but will she reprise her role in the forthcoming Aquaman 2?

According to Australian publication Sausage Roll, possibly not. An unnamed source apparently told the site that the 34-year-old allegedly "did not pass her physical examination" to return to the role, which is stunt-filled and physically demanding.

"She's put on some pounds and is in terrible shape," alleged the mystery source. "There is a clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting and she violated that."

Entertainment publication What Culture reports that Warner Brothers is eyeing Emilia Clarke to take over the role, which would reunite the actress with her Game of Thrones co-star Jason Momoa. However, the site also notes that Heard could return to the project if she "gets her health back on track."

The speculation comes amid Heard's much-discussed legal battle with actor Johnny Depp, whom she has accused of abuse and domestic violence. He denies the allegations and has counter-sued her for defamation, though he lost his suit in November 2020.

Depp's fans have rallied behind the actor, even going as far as to launch a petition on Change.org titled "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2."

"As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project," wrote Jeanne Larson, who launched the petition. "They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser."

Heard's rumored exit from the film is unrelated to the petition, though if true, it would likely please the nearly 2 million people who have signed it to date.

Below, fans react to the actress' reported removal from Aquaman 2 on social media.