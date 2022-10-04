AMBER ALERT Issued for Missing Maine Children

UPDATE: Police say the AMBER Alert has been cancelled. The children are safe and the mother is in custody in Massachusetts. Additional information will be released by the Saco Police Department.

The Maine State Police on Tuesday afternoon issued a statewide AMBER ALERT at the request of the Saco Police Department for two children reportedly taken by their mother.

Missing from 63 Ferry Road in Saco are eight-year-old Aleeah Patrock and six-year-old Vincent Patrock. Aleeah is a white female, about four feet tall, 75 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Vincent is a white male, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the children were taken on Monday, October 3 by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent. Ms. Vincent is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say the woman and two children are believed to be in a silver 2021 Toyota Rav 4, Maine Breast Cancer license plate “L U L O U.” A phone ping at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday showed they were in Newark , New Jersey.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact Saco Police at (207) 287-4535.