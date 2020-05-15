UPDATE: Maine State Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Van Buren late Thursday night.

Police were searching for the girl who was reported to be with her parents in a 1985 gray Ford Crown Victoria with a maroon stripe. The girl's mother lives in Van Buren and her father lives in Chester, which is near Lincoln, Maine.

The Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning as authorities said the girl could be in danger. The alert was cancelled around 6:30 a.m. after the girl was found safe.

It was only the third time the state of Maine had issued an Amber Alert since the notification system was established in 2002. The system is a partnership between the Maine State Police and the Maine Association of Broadcasters set up to assist in the search for and the safe recovery of an endangered missing or abducted child.



