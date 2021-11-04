AMAZING: Watch the Northern Lights Dance Over Katahdin in Maine [VIDEO]

Typically, the aurora borealis is not something we Mainers keep our eyes peeled for. On some occasions, Charlie Lopresti will tell us there’s a chance we’ll catch a glimpse but it’s often at odd hours, faded in the distance, and not what you expect the Northern Lights to be in their full glory.

But not this time!

On Wednesday night, the aurora borealis danced above Katahdin and put on a show that we New Englanders have only ever dreamt of witnessing.

According to an article by WeatherNation, the ability to see the Northern Lights in places where they aren’t normally seen is caused by geomagnetic storms. A mass eruption from the sun caused this particular show last night.

In case you missed it, here is an incredible video that was captured at Katahdin showcasing one of the best views of the lights in Maine:

https://fb.watch/93Y4PQ4lKl/

The 30-second video was posted on Facebook as a must-see for those who have yet to experience such an incredible sight in our state. As you watch the time lapse, you can see the lights dance above the mountains with a show of pinks, reds, greens, and purples.

Check out more incredible images from Maine below!