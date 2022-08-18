Northern Lights Visible in Maine and New Brunswick

There’s a really good opportunity for Maine and New Brunswick to see a brilliant display of the Northern Lights on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19, 2022.

What Makes the Aurora Borealis Better at Times?

There’s a geomagnetic storm happening on these days which pushes the lights closer to North America and Canada. according to NOAA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center

When Can You See the Northern Lights?

Timing is important when it comes to a good view of the Aurora Borealis. The recommended time to watch on Thursday and Friday is between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. (preferably later in the night as it’s darker outside and easier to see the display). This is the time when the geomagnetic storm is the strongest and the lights dance in the sky.

Photo by Jonatan Pie on Unsplash Photo by Jonatan Pie on Unsplash loading...

Where to Watch the Aurora Borealis?

You want to find a dark night sky to see the best show. Both Maine and New Brunswick have a lot of rural communities that make this possible.

Photo by v2osk on Unsplash Photo by v2osk on Unsplash loading...

Will the Rain and Weather Be a Factor?

The current conditions make a big difference in visibility. The U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for clouds and possibly a little more rain this evening. If you can find a little clearing, that is your chance.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by McKayla Crump on Unsplash Photo by McKayla Crump on Unsplash loading...

Take a Photo and Enjoy time Together

Take a photo and capture the moment. Share it with us and we’ll put it on this post. The best way to see the Northern Lights is with family and friends. Make your plans and get out there and enjoy it.

Do You Remember These 8 Crazy Maine Weather Events?