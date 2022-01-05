Cody Simpson’s Younger Sister Alli Simpson Breaks Neck During NYE Pool Accident, Is ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
Pop star and swimmer Cody Simpson's younger sister Alli Simpson is recovering after breaking her neck on New Year's Eve during a harrowing pool accident.
The Australian singer, TV host and reality star was rushed to the hospital after diving head-first into the shallow end of a pool on New Year's Eve, Alli revealed in an Instagram post shared Monday (Jan. 3).
The 23-year-old Masked Singer Australia contestant, who, as if things couldn't get any worse, also recently tested positive for COVID-19, ended up fracturing her neck during the scary pool mishap.
On Instagram, she recounted the accident alongside a photo of her in the hospital, wearing a neck brace.
"Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye... for me, 2022 is not off to a great start," she wrote. "Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first [and] hit my head on the bottom... on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT scans [and] an MRI to find I have [two] severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1)."
After hitting her head during the dive, Alli was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance, where she was quickly assessed by a neurosurgeon.
"No immediate surgery was required [and] I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next [four] months as my neck hopefully heals itself."
Alli added that she is "extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord."
See her full post below:
Alli's brother, Cody, who ironically spent much of early 2021 training for the summer Olympics as a swimmer, commented on his sister's emotional post.
"I'm so grateful you are safe," he wrote alongside a heart emoji.
We're so glad Alli is safe and we wish her a speedy and comfortable recovery.