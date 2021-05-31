Did Cody Simpson’s Relationship With Miley Cyrus End on Good Terms?

In a new interview, Cody Simpson opened up about his relationship with Miley Cyrus and hinted at where things stand between the exes today.

"I'd known her for a long time at that point," the singer told 60 Minutes Australia regarding the start of his romance with Cyrus, which began in October 2019. "She'd kind of acted almost as like a, not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person."

At the time, the Hannah Montana icon had recently split from The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter following the dissolution of her marriage from Liam Hemsworth.

"We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while," Simpson continued. Though they were never photographed together on a red carpet, the couple often posted on social media together over the course of their relationship, and Cyrus even inspired Simpson's 2019 single "Golden Thing."

However, the longtime pals ultimately called things off the following August, on the same day Cyrus dropped "Midnight Sky" declaring her independence.

"Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it," reflected Simpson, who's now dating model Marloes Stevens and working to qualify for the upcoming Summer Olympics as part of the Australian swim team.

"A lot of people thought I was nuts," he added with a laugh of his newfound Olympic hopes. "But not anyone that knew me from before, and knew what my swimming was when I was growing up and stuff. They were like, 'Oh this is just unfinished business.'"

Check out Simpson's full interview about Cyrus and his dreams of swimming at the Olympics below.