Allen’s Coffee Brandy Slips To Third In Maine In Alcohol Sales Revenue

Just ask the New England Patriots, it's hard to repeat as a champion. That's the reality for Allen's Coffee Brandy, once the undisputed king of hard alcohol in Maine but for the second year in a row, Allen's has found new challengers coming for the throne. According to the Bangor Daily News, Allen's Coffee Brandy slipped to third place in Maine in terms of sales, behind Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Allen's, who did sell about $9.2 million dollars worth of coffee brandy in Maine in 2019. But it was the surge in popularity of Tito's specifically that is making the hard alcohol race in Maine rather interesting. Fireball sold about $12.2 million dollars worth of product in Maine in 2019, Tito's sold roughly $11.7 million. Tito's has closed the gap on both Allen's and Fireball in recent years and could take over the top spot in 2020.

Townsquare Media

But it's not all doom and gloom for Allen's. It still remains the most popular alcohol in Maine by units sold, rolling out more than 90,000 cases of coffee brandy in Maine last year. That's almost more than 20,000 cases of its nearest competitor. The price point is key though, as Fireball and Tito's are priced higher than Allen's.

Townsquare Media

So while there is a slide in the overall numbers, you can tell aunt Susan that there will be plenty of Allen's to drink when sitting around the fire this summer. It ain't going nowhere.