All You Need To Know About Maine’s Remote and Mysterious Unorganized Territories
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
What Is An Unorganized Territory?
According to the State of Maine, The unorganized territory (UT) of Maine is that area of Maine having no local, incorporated municipal government. Yup, we're talking No Man's Land. Middle of Nowhere. There are only 10 states that have Unorganized Territories-Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and the Great State of Maine.
How Many Unorganized Territories Are There In Maine?
There are 41 Unorganized Territories in Maine, that comprise a little OVER HALF of all the land area in the State. Wow, Maine is pretty unorganized! About 9,000 year-round residents live in the UT's, but that number goes way higher in the summer.
Who Has Jurisdiction Over Unorganized Territories?
The Maine Legislature is technically the local governing body for UT's. They make sure they budget appropriately so the nearby county and state agencies can provide them with services and property tax facilitation.
Why Do People Live in Unorganized Territories?
If you want to get away from it all, Maine's UT's are the way to go. Think about it. They're remote. You have super-low property taxes. Less traffic. And you live in some of the most beautiful places in Maine and the entire World.
What Are The Names of Maine's Unorganized Territories?
Argyle, Maine
Blanchard, Maine
Central Aroostook, Maine
Central Hancock, Maine
Central Somerset, Maine
Connor, Maine
Criehaven, Maine
E Township, Maine
East Central Franklin, Maine
East Central Penobscot, Maine
East Central Washington, Maine
East Hancock, Maine
Hibberts Gore, Maine
Kingman, Maine
Louds Island
Marshall Island, Maine
Milton, Maine
Muscle Ridge Islands, Maine
North Franklin, Maine
North Oxford, Maine
North Penobscot, Maine
North Washington, Maine
Northeast Piscataquis, Maine
Northeast Somerset, Maine
Northwest Aroostook, Maine
Northwest Hancock, Maine
Northwest Piscataquis, Maine
Northwest Somerset, Maine
Perkins Township, Maine
Prentiss, Maine
Seboomook Lake, Maine
South Aroostook, Maine
South Franklin, Maine
South Oxford, Maine
Southeast Piscataquis, Maine
Square Lake, Maine
Twombly Ridge, Maine
Unity, Kennebec County, Maine
West Central Franklin, Maine
Whitney, Maine
Wyman, Maine
