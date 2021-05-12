All Maine School Nurses Awarded ‘School Nurse of the Year’

All school nurses sure do deserve the award “School Nurse of the Year.”

The state of Maine has decided to bestow the honor to all school nurses as a way of acknowledging and saying thanks to all the hard work our medical teams do in the education environment.

Governor Mills, the Maine Department of Education and the Maine Association of School Nurses made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at a press briefing.

As you read this article, go to our Facebook and shout out to your school’s nurse. If you don’t know who that is, take the time to find out. They are critical to a safe learning environment.

The award applies to the 2020-2021 academic year. It was a year to remember and parts we might just want to forget. The courage and dedication our nurses showed during these trying times was an inspiration to the students, staff, and parents.

Gov Mills said school nurses “have helped adapt with grace and grit to protect the health of our children.” That is so true and we see it all the time as we transition from some really tough experiences during the pandemic.

Those who have school age children know how important nurses are in the building and facilities. This goes for any type of illness or injury. They have the knowledge and caring to make students and staff feel better, and to get your child the help they need when they need it.

The governor and the education department spoke with pride at how nurses stepped up when schools were feeling overwhelmed at times during the pandemic.

Make sure you post a comment on our Facebook saluting your award winning local school nurses.