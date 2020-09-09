Agreement Reached on High School Sports?

Meetings were held on Wednesday, September 9th between representatives of the Maine Principal's Association, Department of Health and Human Services, Maine School Superintendent's Association, Maine School Board Association, the Department of Education and the Governor's office.

A source has stated that a consensus on the guidelines has been reached with the exception of a few minor edits.

The finished document will be released to schools tomorrow, Thursday, September 10th.

We will have more information to share as we receive it.

Both the Ellsworth and MDI School Boards are scheduled to meet on Thursday, September 10th to discuss the schools playing interscholastic sports based upon recommendations from the respective administrations.