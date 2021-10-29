In Wake of Shooting on Movie Set of ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin Spotted in New England

Celebrity Sighting in New England May Surprise You

Spotted shopping at a clothing store in Vermont this week was none other than… Alec Baldwin. The celebrity actor has been resting up with his family tucked away in Vermont which may surprise some.

I guess Vermont is a good place to be off the radar but somehow the paparazzi got word and captured photos of the clean-shaven actor leaving a clothing store with a bag in hand, according to foxnews.com.

A good place to keep low

I guess Vermont is not where you would suspect Alec Baldwin to be since the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his latest film, “Rust.” But maybe Vermont is the best place for him and his family. He is away from the spotlight of Hollywood or New York where he would be sure to be harassed even more.

I wonder what tipped off the photographer that he was in Vermont. Foxnews.com reports that Baldwin and his family have been in the New England area since Monday, and he was first spotted picking up a food order.

Actor Surrounded by Controversy

Alec Baldwin is a polarizing figure known for his quick temper and great impersonation of former President Donald Trump on "SNL."

Sadly, this is not how the actor wanted to be in the news. The shooting death of Halyna Hutchins and the injury to director John Souza are still being investigated by authorities in New Mexico.

Baldwin released a statement on Twitter shortly after the death that said, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband and their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec Baldwin on Social Media

Alec Baldwin has shared two articles on Twitter that reported the gun he fired on the set of Rust was not checked properly before it was given to him in the tragic incident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor retweeted a Variety article on October 23rd that reported he was told the gun was safe for prop use by the film's assistant director.

However, shortly thereafter it fired off a live bullet, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Santa Fe police continue to investigate how the gun was used on set…No charges have been filed as of yet.

