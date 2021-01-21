Affidavit: Girl Reported ‘voices’ Telling Her To Kill Family

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A father who was stabbed by his 11-year-old daughter told police she told him she heard “voices” urging her to kill her family.

An affidavit indicates the girl blindfolded her father and told him she had a surprise for him before stabbing him on Jan. 13 at their home in Auburn.

The girl’s father is recovering from his wounds after being stabbed in the chest and abdomen on Jan. 13 in Auburn.

The girl has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

