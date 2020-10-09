Adult Recreational Marijuana Legal to Buy in Maine

Mainers are getting their first opportunity to legally buy marijuana for adult recreational use, but a supply shortage is a potential buzzkill.

Retailers blame the pandemic and a limited number of licensed manufacturers for reducing the variety of products available on Friday, the opening day.

Under state law, marijuana growers and product suppliers have to be licensed, and the products have to be certified by a state-licensed lab.

For now, there are only a handful of manufacturers, and one laboratory. And there are only seven stores at present, though the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy will be licensing more in coming months.