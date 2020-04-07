Adele’s Multi-Million Net Worth Rumored to Be at Stake in Divorce: Here’s What We Actually Know

Rumor has it Adele owes her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, a lot of money amid their multi-million dollar divorce settlement.

According to The Sun, the couple, who split up in April 2019, are going to share custody of their seven-year-old child Angelo and are "committed to keeping the details [of their divorce] as private as possible for the sake of their son."

The news outlet also noted that "financial, sales or other confidential business information” will remain private, which is why fans have been speculating what this means for the "Hello" hitmaker's considerable fortune.

“Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that,” a source told the publication. "They are trying to work out their issues."

Though we can't confirm how much Adele owes her ex, here's what we do know.

Adele and Konecki announced their separation in April 2019

"Adele and her partner have separated,” her rep said in a statement at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele's net worth

As of 2020, the Grammy winner's is said to be worth around £140 million, or $170 million, according to current GBP to USD currency exchange rates (as of April 7). Some estimate she may be worth up to $200 million.

Adele and Konecki's divorce settlement is sealed

A divorce court in Los Angeles has granted that the details of the couple’s split will remain completely private and that anyone involved in the case (lawyers, etc.) will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Adele reportedly didn't sign a prenup

The Sun alleges that the two didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage in 2016, so Adele supposedly could wind up having to give Konecki half of her fortune. However, it's not known for sure whether or not a prenup exists.

Here's what the internet is saying

Adele's divorce has actually started a debate online. Some fans don’t think it’s fair for her to have to give Konecki half of her net worth while others (mostly men) argue that if she was a man, this wouldn't be an issue.