Adele Reunited With Her Old English Teacher During a Concert and It Was So Emotional

Adele treated fans to a live spectacle during her televised An Audience With Adele concert over the weekend. The living legend also got a surprise of her own when she reunited with her old English teacher in the middle of the show.

The touching moment (which has since gone very viral) began when Emma Thompson asked Adele if there was someone in her life who inspired her when she was younger. Without pause, the "Easy On Me" siren named her English teacher Ms. McDonald.

"She got me really into literature. Like, I've always been obsessed with English and, obviously, now I write lyrics," the hit-maker reflected. "She also did street dance. Not... I was too scared to join. But, like in the canteen they used to do these dances and stuff like that. She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us."

After her heartwarming tribute to an unforgettable teacher, Adele realized McDonald was in the audience. The pair shared a moment together on stage.

"I didn't know you were coming," Adele gushed after they hugged.

"Thank you for remembering me," McDonald told the singer, who broke into tears during the surprise reunion.

"Mum, can you believe it," Adele adorably called out to her mom who was in attendance but opted out of being on camera. As if the moment wasn't precious enough already, the fact that she shared it with her mom makes it even more of a tear-jerker.

The segment only got better, though: After Adele waved hello to her former teacher's children, she called up Alan Carr to the stage so she could get her makeup fixed. The comedian delivered a performance of "Make You Feel My Love." He might have missed a couple of notes (can you blame him!?), but he definitely deserves an "A" for effort!

Grab some tissues and watch the emotional reunion below:

Adele hopped on Twitter to reflect on the concert after the fact. "I've always dreamt of doing An Audience With...," she wrote. She also highlighted the reunion as a standout moment from her set. "And my teacher Ms. McDonald was there, it was just heaven."

The singer is currently promoting her new album 30, which debuted to massive acclaim from fans and critics alike Nov. 19.