Adele Shows Her Love for England Following Euro Finals Loss

Adele is proud of her country.

On Sunday night (July 11), the singer took to social media to support her home team following the U.K.'s loss against Italy in this year's Euro finals.

"You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together," she wrote alongside a blissed-out selfie of herself wearing an English soccer jersey and long nails decorated with miniature versions of the English flag. (Which, for the record, only makes up one-third of the Union Jack, the flag for the entire United Kingdom, with its red cross on a white background.)

Like many Brits, Adele followed the soccer championship — which was rescheduled from 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — closely, celebrating the team's semifinal victory last week against Denmark.

"IT'S BLOODY COMING HOME," she wrote at the time, using a truly excited string of ten flag emojis as she jumped up and down, screaming in celebration over the final score of 2 to 1.

Adele wasn't the only famous English face rooting for her team, either. Prince William, Kate Middleton and young Prince George attended the final match in person at London's Wembley Stadium, marking the Duchess' second public appearance following her self-isolation after being exposed to COVID.

Now if we can just get Adele to release her follow-up to 25...

Check out her sporty selfie below.