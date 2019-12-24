Adele Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in New Christmas Photo

Adele has been known for staying out of the spotlight and rarely posts photos of herself on social media. But it looks like she's really in the holiday mood this year and shared a couple of glam photos from her Christmas party -- and she looks nearly unrecognizable.

Wearing a glamorous long-sleeved dress, Adele shows off slimmed down figure in photos with Santa and the Grinch. "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch 💚 Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x," she captioned the black and white photos.

While keeping the photos light and fun, you can't help but do a double take because the award-winning singer doesn't look like the Adele that fans remember. Social media blew up with a variety of reactions

A number compared her to comparisons to actress Sarah Paulson.

Then there were others, including Jameela Jamil, who pointed out that she has always looked beautiful regardless of what the scale said. Some were also offended by the fact that her recent divorce with husband Simon Konecki inspired her to shed the weight.

Regardless of how you feel about Adele's recent weight loss, she's looking happy and ready to celebrate the holidays.