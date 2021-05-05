Adele said hello to a brand new year in her thirties by uploading some gorgeous never-before-seen photos to Instagram.

On Wednesday (May 5), the hit-maker turned 33—and it looks like she has been celebrating in style.

"Thirty Free," she cheekily captioned a trio of carefree pics that appeared on her page.

The first is a breathtaking black and white closeup that shows off a Saturn tattoo on her arm. In another, Adele strikes a pose while twirling in a striking dress.

Some of the singer's famous friends and fans wished her well in the comments section.

"I love you. That's all," Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown gushed.

"Happy birthday," Ellen DeGeneres joined in. The host joked that she hoped Adele's caption alludes to the title of her highly-participated next album.

Speaking of music, producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder also chimed in to wish Adele a happy day. The duo collaborated on her 2011 smash hit "Rumour Has It."

See Adele's radiant birthday photos for yourself, below:

With any luck, 2021 will be the year Adele drops a new album.

Earlier this year she marked the anniversary of her sophomore album 21 with another rare Instagram update. "It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago," she wrote alongside a photo of the album artwork. She also shared a sweet message for her fans who have been listening all these years. "Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it."

Adele's last album 25 arrived in 2015. Fans have been waiting for a follow-up ever since, and anticipation is higher than ever following rumors the project was expected to drop in 2020.