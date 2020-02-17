Adele Confirms Album Release Date at Her Friend’s Wedding Party

Adele confirmed her new album is coming this September.

The "Hello" hitmaker announced the news herself at a wedding party over the weekend, where she served as both an officiant and performer at her friend Laura Dockrill’s wedding to musician Hugo White in London. While speaking on stage, Adele was filmed telling everyone there to "expect my album in September."

Her next album will be her first release since 25, which dropped nearly five years ago and included the chart-topping songs "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" and "Water Under the Bridge" and "When We Were Young."

You can watch Adele's album release date announcement, below:

At the wedding, she also sang her hit "Rolling in the Deep."

For months, rumors of a new Adele album been swirling with unconfirmed reports that she's working on tracks with Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj. Last month, the singer's manager also revealed she's going to release new music this year, telling Music Week "the sooner [the album comes out] the better."

In May 2019, Adele hinted that new music was coming was when she turned 31.

"This is 31...thank f---ing god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all," she wrote on Instagram. "For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once."

"30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you," she added. "Chin up eh."