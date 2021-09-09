Expect to See A Lot More of TikTok Star Addison Rae on Netflix

Netflix binge-watchers will be seeing a lot more of Addison Rae on the streaming platform.

On Wednesday (Sept. 8), Netflix and the TikTok star announced a new multi-year partnership. The studio plans to develop new films for Rae to star in, which she will also executive produce.

Rae recently made her acting debut in He's All That, Netflix's gender-swapped remake of the 1999 teen romantic comedy She's All That.

Though the film earned mixed reviews from viewers and critics, Netflix projects that 55 million users will watch the movie in its first month of release. Additionally, the movie reached No. 1 on Netflix in 78 countries.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said of her new contract in a statement. "I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

He's All That producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay only had positive things to say about the 20-year-old social media personality.

“She actually auditioned twice for us,” Gibgot told Variety. “She did it over Zoom, but we were like, ‘You know what, this is going to be seen by the higher-ups so we have to do it person.’ She got tested for COVID and came to my living room and we put her on tape.”

“She did the work," Panay added.