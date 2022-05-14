The City of Buffalo endured an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, a mass shooting occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

10 people were killed and 13 total were shot, according to police.

The latest on the 3 survivors from ECMC is that they are all in stable condition:

Buffalo Police have confirmed that this is a mass shooting situation with multiple struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the Buffalo Police Department.

UPDATE:

Mayor Byron Brown announced at a press conference the shooter traveled from “hours away” to Buffalo to commit this crime.

Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia says the shooter is 18 years old and got out of his car and started shooting those outside the store, including inside the store.

Buffalo Police then noticed the suspect with his gun to his neck and talked him into dropping his weapon and he was apprehended by the BPD, according to Police Chief Gramaglia.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who is a Buffalo native, says she is on her way to Buffalo to assist in today’s shooting.

The White House has also released a statement on the shooting in Buffalo.

This is an active situation and this story will be updated as new information is confirmed.

