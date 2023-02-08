Winter and Spring Road Construction in Acadia National Park

Time to think ahead to construction season. It’ll be here before we know it. And Acadia National Park already has a plan in place for construction on Cadillac Summit Road and Park Loop Road.

The National Park Service will close Cadillac Summit Road in Acadia for road construction beginning this month. And the road will remain under construction and closed until some time in May.

The plan is to begin on February 28th and be completely finished by May 10th, but of course these are estimated dates, and subject to weather conditions.

They might be finished earlier in May, or it might well be later in May.

Park Loop Road construction is expected to cause traffic reduction to one lane traffic until early spring along Ocean Drive.

Construction will include repaving and culver replacement which began last fall, and was suspended due to the beginning of winter weather conditions. The exact date to resume construction is weather related.

Expect traffic delays and plan your visit accordingly.

Vehicle reservations will be required for Cadillac Summit Road from May 24 through October 22, 2023. For the most up to date information on reservations, please visit https://www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/400000.

For the most up to date information about Cadillac Summit Road closures, please visit https://www.nps.gov/aca

Road construction is indeed the true sign of spring.