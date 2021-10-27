Acadia National Park Entrance Passes Now Required Year Round

Before you strap on the cross-country skis, you may want to make sure that you can legally enter the park.

Long-time residents of the area have long had a habit of freely entering Acadia National Park during the cold winter months, long after the tourists have left the Island. Whether it be for hiking, cross country skiing, or anything else that one would enjoy when the temps are low and there is snow on the ground. There had never been a worry as to whether one needed an Acadia National Park pass or not.

An Acadia National Park press release received this past week tells us that "Entrance passes are needed to visit and enjoy Acadia year-round." So, make sure that you are prepared for that.

Passes can be purchased online anytime at Recreation.gov. Entrance passes are also available for purchase at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center until October 23rd. Those visiting the park and driving through the Sand Beach Entrance Station can purchase passes at that location beginning on October 24th and up until December 31st, when the station is staffed.

Everyone over 16 years of age needs a Park Pass to gain entrance. Park passes are usually $15 per person, or $30 for a vehicle, for the week. Annual Acadia National Park Park passes go for $55.

More than likely once again this holiday season certain local area Chamber of Commerce, town offices, and events will offer Acadia National Park passes at "almost half-price" at a cost of $28. We'll keep you up to date on that.

