Maine's Acadia National Park has some maintenance and hours for you to be aware of for the rest of the autumn season for 2021.

First of all, there are already a few closures in the park due to rehab of trails from summer rainstorms, including part of Eagle Lake Carriage Road and part of Maple Spring Trail.

As for what to be aware of when visiting Acadia for the next several weeks, the park wants you to be aware of visitor center information and a maintenance project in the next several weeks.

Two visitor centers, Hulls Cove Visitor Center and the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will both be open daily. Hulls Cove Visitor Center will be open from 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM and the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 2 Cottage Street will be open 8 AM - 4 PM.

When it comes to visitor information spots for the park, starting October 24th and up until December 31, all in-person entrance pass sales will be happening at the Sand Beach Entrance Station. This station will be open daily from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.

As for specific trail information, beginning November 14th, Lower Mountain Road will be under construction for maintenance between Jordan Pond and Cadillac Summit Road. So, you will need to use the Stanley Brook Entrance to get to Jordan Pond.

If you are looking to get a hike in before the snow flies, you can get your park passes online at recreation.gov and stay up-to-date with work going on at the park by visiting the National Park website for Acadia online.

