Did the Academy Awards Just Leak the Oscars Winners?

Did the Academy Awards just leak the winners of the 2020 Oscars?

The official Twitter account for the Academy Awards just shared a "My Oscars Prediction" card which shows nominees as winners. Social media users were quick to fire back questioning if the graphic was a mistake or misunderstanding.

Fortunately, it was not a mistake and in fact, a promotion for their new Oscars prediction app where fans can choose who they think will take home the coveted trophies and share the card to their social media accounts.

"See all the #Oscars predictions fans are sharing on Twitter right now? DM [direct message] us to create and share yours," the Academy Awards tweeted. "Everyone chill, it’s a predictions app," they retweeted from another user to further clarify that it is a prediction app and not the list of the actual winners.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theater. Tune in to the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9 at 8 PM EST on ABC. Find out if any of these predictions become a reality on Sunday!

See the tweet, below.