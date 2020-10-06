Absentee Ballot Drop Box at Presque Isle City Hall

Election Day in Maine will be held on Tuesday, November 3. Presque Isle residents who desire to vote in person may do so at the Sargent Family Community Center on Chapman Street from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. that day (please note early opening time). The election will include voting for President/Vice President, US Senate, US Representative, State Senate, State Representative, Judge of Probate, County Commissioner, Presque Isle City Council, and School Board.

The City will be following safety guidelines established by the State such as 6 foot social distancing, requiring face coverings, and use of hand sanitizer. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is, however, encouraging Mainers to vote by absentee ballot this year as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus to both voters and election workers.

For this election, you must request your absentee ballot three days prior to the election. However, those requesting absentee ballots should make certain to do so in plenty of time to allow for receipt, completion and return to the City Clerk by close of business on Election Day.

If you would like to vote by absentee ballot, ballots may be requested in person by coming to City Hall, by calling City Hall, or online at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl.

The ballots have been received by the City and, for those who have requested a ballot by mail, these will begin to go out this week. Please note that due to the high number of requests, it will take a few days for all ballots to be mailed. If you have not yet requested an absentee ballot, you may come in to City Hall to vote in person OR take the ballot with you and return them later.

To make certain your absentee ballot is received by the City Clerk by the deadline, you now have an additional option. The drop box next to the front door at City Hall has been re-purposed as an official absentee ballot drop box by Executive Order and with guidance from the Secretary of State. Ballots will be removed from the locked box by designated employees four times every day during the work week and at least once per week-end. Deadline to place your absentee ballots in this drop box in 8:00 p.m. on November 3.