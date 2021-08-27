Large-scale movie productions often have the budget to construct big, elaborate sets to film in. When they’re built at a production studio, the sets will oftentimes be taken down once filming wraps up. After all, there’s several other films that need to be shot that year. Some filmmakers decide to build their sets on location to create a more authentic setting for their features. For on-location sets, there’s always the question: What happens to the structures once they’re no longer needed?

Many productions do choose to tear the sets down, so as not to disrupt those living nearby. But every now and then, the sets will remain standing long after the crew has departed. Sometimes, it’s because the cost to take down the structure is too great. Other times, it’s because the remnants become a tourist destination that movie lovers can visit. When planning your next vacation, think about the possibility of strolling through The Shire from Lord of the Rings, or visit the charming seaside town of Sweethaven from Robert Altman’s Popeye. A lot of the now-abandoned sites feature guided tours by the owners of the property.

Whether you’re a fan of sci-fi, historical dramas, or blockbuster action movies, you’ll more than likely find a location on this list that you’ll want to see for yourself. From the cornfields of Iowa to the sandy deserts of Tunisia, the locations below have all been featured in well-known movies. While these spots are out of use as movie sets, they make for great places to visit while traveling.

12 Abandoned Film Sets You Can Visit In Real Life