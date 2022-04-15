Remember when you were young and you're parents were telling you that if you wanted a purple pager, you had to get a job and buy it yourself? Okay, well that was my story. But when you approach 14 years old, you do feel like more of an adult and it's natural to want to start working!

If you are looking for work at a young age or you are a parent trying to help your child find work, I found something interesting that you should know.

Did you know that here in Maine, there are specific jobs that minors are not legally allowed to have?

According to Job Applications,

Individuals as young as 14 years old may work common, nonhazardous jobs in the state of Maine. However, some exceptions allow youths to begin working select occupations at even younger ages. Anyone working below the age of 18 must adhere to specific rules and regulations that become more relaxed as the minor’s age increases.

The jobs that are not permitted differ by ages. So as you are searching for your very first job in Maine, make sure to check out this list below that I created and for further information, visit the site I gained my info from, called JobApplications.com.

I have got your back and compiled a list below of some specific and surprising jobs that ages 14-17 year old's cannot legally have in the state of Maine.

In order to find out how to obtain a work permit, Maine.gov.

A Surprising List of Jobs Minors in Maine Can't Have

A Surprising List of Jobs Minors in Maine Can't Have I was surprised when I saw that there are specific jobs in Maine that minors are unable to hold and are prohibited to work.

25 High-Demand, High Wage Maine Jobs You Don't Need To Go To College For