A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County

The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine.

While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.

The photo above was taken along Route 11, near Winterville Plantation, earlier this week. Cruise this road and you'll see many trees already showing their fall colors. According to reports from the 2021 Maine Foliage Report, all of Aroostook county was seeing a 10% color change by September 15.

The report divides the state into 7 zones. Forest Rangers with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry submit reports of color change and leaf drop in their area to generate survey. Typically, Aroostook county reaches peak foliage the last week of September, into the first week of October.

Want to see some of the most breathtaking Aroostook county foliage views this season? We have two easy hikes that will give you a bird's eye view of the endless sea of fall colors. Haystack Mountain in Castle Hill is a stellar fall hike. The photo above shows just how impressive the view is atop its mostly bald summit, giving you a nearly 360-degree view of farmland, distant ponds, and an endless sea of trees. The hike is only a 0.5-mile trek to the top, with about 180 feet in elevation gain from the parking area.

After you hit Haystack, about 40 minutes away is our next suggested hike. This hike features a summit view of the St. John Valley that's endless. It also features glimpses of Maine forestry history, with an abandoned Forest Service cabin.

For complete details, pro-tips, and directions on how to get there, click below.

The first Foliage Report of 2022 will be issued on September 14.