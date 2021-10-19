A Newborn Baby Won a Dance-Off at the Boston Red Sox ALCS Game Last Night

Red Sox vs Astros

If you're not well-versed in sports or just don't care about baseball because it tends to take 54,643,234 minutes to get through a game, let me give you the quick Cliffs Notes (remember those?) version of what's going on with Boston baseball right now.

As of this writing, the Red Sox clobbered the Houston Astros last night 12-3 at Fenway Park in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. They lead the Series 2-1, meaning if they win 2 more games, they head to the World Series again for the 5th time since they broke the "Curse of the Bambino" back in 2004.

MLB via YouTube

And while a 12-3 trouncing of the opposing team is a great thing to see at Fenway, especially during playoff baseball, that wasn't the highlight of the night. No, the absolute highlight involved a newborn baby going head-to-head with a grown man on the jumbo tron.

A lot of action happens in between innings at Fenway involving the jumbo tron -- a kiss cam, 30,000+ serenading each other with "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" or "Sweet Caroline," and the occasional dance-off. And last night, a grown man busting an absolute move, looking so focused and so passionate about his dancing that his eyebrows pointed down toward his nose, won the hearts of the Fenway Faithful and looked like he had the mid-inning dance competition in the bag.

Enter the baby.

Leave it to New flippin Englanders to not only bring a newborn baby to a ballpark for playoff baseball, but to then cheer this newborn baby on in a dance competition that he didn't even realize was happening. A FULL STADIUM. CHEERING ON A NEWBORN BABY.

Can we please get more of this? A lot more of this. We weren't even allowed in baseball stadiums last year, but now look at us. All smooshed together, forgetting stances on certain things being highlighted in the world right now -- just out there having fun, CHEERING ON A NEWBORN BABY AT A BASEBALL GAME.

Good job uniting New England last night, Newborn Baby. And thank you.

