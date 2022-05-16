A New Hampshire Man Just Invented a Glow-in-the-Dark Pickleball

Well, this is completely cool. One of the fastest-growing recreational sports around New England and the country is Pickleball. So, leave it to the Granite Stater and inventor of the LITE4NITE illuminated, glow-in-the-dark LED golf ball to take his invention and make one for Pickleball, too. It's called LITE4NITE Pickleball.

New Hampshire’s own Corky Newcomb has most definitely been brightening the lives of those of us on the golf course for decades; 40 years to be exact.

So, thank goodness he decided to elevate Pickleball to a fun nighttime sport, too.

Pickleball in the daytime is great, but at night, it’s a whole new ballgame. I’ve completed the third prototype after working alongside 5.0 players and professionals, tested it and they're now available on our lite4nite.com website, in tennis clubs, pro shops, and then in national retailers

Corky says his success with his LITE4NITE illuminated footballs and golf balls made his focus to take Pickleball to a new level of night play a no-brainer when it came to inventing it. He spent most of 2021 researching and creating it, finally getting it on the market in Spring of 2022. But, he admits it wasn't his idea as he didn't even know what Pickleball was.

According to the Desert Sun, a friend of his, former tennis pro and Pickleball enthusiast Billy McGehee, who's also an Arena Football League manager and NHL executive, told him he should invent a pickleball that would light up at night.

People get excited about them because they changed the game. With the illuminated golf balls, golfers took the concept and elevated it beyond my wildest imagination. They came up with tournaments in the dark, could tee off later and play later, well after 8pm. Thousands of night golf tournaments have raised millions for cancer, heart, vision, and other charities, hospitals and civic organizations.

Corky says now he hopes LITE4NITE pickleball tournaments will take the same route for fun and fundraising. He even points out that for those who love to play outdoors but truly like to stay away from the sun for long periods of time, his illuminated Pickleball balls give the game a healthy alternative.

