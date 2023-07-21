A Maine Man’s Body Has Been Recovered From the Penobscot River
A man's body was recovered from the Penobscot River downstream from the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.
Have Officials Identified the Deceased?
The deceased has been identified as Mark Hatch, 44, of Gray, Maine.
What Prompted the Search?
The Maine Marine Patrol got a report at approximately 6:00 Friday morning that an abandoned truck had been spotted near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Officials have not commented on whether the truck was parked on Verona Island or in Prospect. Members of the Bucksport Police and Hancock County Sheriff's Departments investigated and found identification inside belonging to Mr. Hatch. In addition, they watched a security camera video from a local business that showed what officials believe to be Hatch parking his truck in the location where it was found early Friday morning and walking onto the bridge.
An inspection of the scene revealed personal items belonging to Hatch that were located on the railing. That prompted the river search. The Marine Patrol located the deceased man approximately a half mile downriver of the bridge at 8:15 Friday morning. He was taken to a local funeral home.
Our condolences to Mr. Hatch's family and friends.
How Do I Get Help If I'm Considering Suicide?
If you are considering suicide, help is available. Just call or text 988 for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Folks can also chat with counselors on the 988 Lifeline website. Caring counselors are standing by who can listen, provide support, and share resources that may be helpful. Information, including helpline numbers, can be found on the Suicide.org website.