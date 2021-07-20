9-Year-Old Dies in Tow Truck Incident in Belfast Parking Lot

A 9-year-old has died after an incident in a Belfast parking lot, involving a tow truck.

Belfast Police haven't released much information about the circumstances of the incident but confirmed to WVII-TV that a 9-year-old child was injured. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday in a parking lot adjacent to High Street. The child was injured and rushed to Waldo County General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Get our free mobile app

We'll update this story as more details become available.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.