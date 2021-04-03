9 Unforgettable Maine Staycations That You Need To Take

2021 has really flown by, hasn't it? Especially, when you consider how 2020 seemed to crrrrrraaawwwwwllll. We're already partway through spring. It'll be summer before you know it.

Time to start thinking about your summer vacations. Don't think you're going to have a chance to really get away this summer? We've got you covered! We've put together a list of great Maine staycations. While some of these really need to be planned as overnight trips, some can be done as day trips.

9 Maine Staycations Your Family Needs To Take Since it looks like the summer of 2021 is going to be a little different - not quite as different as the summer of 2020, though - we've put together a list of great staycations you can take with your significant other or, in many cases, the entire family. This list was inspired by Only In Your State . Please keep in mind, due to current COVID-19 restrictions, some places may not be completely open. Let us know what your favorite places to visit in Maine are by messaging us through our app or on Facebook.

As was mentioned above, keep in mind that current COVID-19 restrictions may have caused some of these attractions to have limited capacity and/or offerings. Hopefully, by later this year, we'll be back to normal.

Take A Peek At Terramor Opening in late summer 2020, Bar Harbor's Terramor Outdoor Resort is a breathtaking "glamping" resort. Glamping is glamor camping. Instead of "roughing it" you're camping with all modern amenities nearby. It's really the best of both worlds - the beauty of Maine with a real toilet a few steps away. Get more details about the resort and book your stay at their website

11 Cool Maine Towns You Need To Visit In 2021 Here are eleven Maine towns / cities that you should make a point of visiting this year

