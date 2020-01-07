88-Year-Old Maine Man Bitten on the Face by Fox

BATH, Maine (AP) — Police say an 88-year-old Maine man was bitten on the face by a fox when he fell to the ground while trying to beat the attacking animal with his cane.

The Times Record reports that police believe the fox that attacked the man in his yard in Bath on Friday was the same one that attacked two dogs earlier in the day.

After being bitten, the man was able to grab the fox and hold it until a passer-by arrived to help him secure the animal.

They called 911 and a Bath officer killed the fox. Rabies test results on the fox are pending.