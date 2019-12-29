8-Year-Old Boy Died in Southern Maine Car Crash
Standish, Maine (AP) — A young boy has died in a three-vehicle crash in Standish.
The Cumberland County sheriff's office says 8-year-old Owen Oates from Standish died Saturday in the crash on Highway 35 near the Standish-Windham town line.
The driver of the car he was riding in, and another passenger are in critical condition, as is the driver of a second vehicle. The third driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. and closed the road the road for several hours.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app