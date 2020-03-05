7th Annual Angel Snowfest, Saint Agatha, Maine
The 7th Annual Angel Snowfest is happening Saturday at the Lakeview Restaurant in Saint Agatha.
All proceeds to benefit The Edgar J. Paradee Cancer Fund, Angel Flight of New England & Patient Airlift Services.
A fun-filled day for the whole family; poker run, snowshoe walk, sledding, dog sled rides, skating, ice bar and live entertainment from noon-midnight.
