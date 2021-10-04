6,500 Square Feet of The Bangor Mall is Now a Haunted Attraction

Malls across the country have been struggling to stay open but empty spaces mean opportunities for new, fun, and exciting businesses and attractions.

Just in time for spooky season, a large portion of The Bangor Mall has transformed into Maineiac Manor.

This attraction will be the most frightened you've been since trying on a swimsuit at JC Penny.

Maineac Manor brings together the living and the undead in a Victorian Mansion inspired setting where the posh luxuries slowly fade away into nightmares.

If you would like to visit (if you dare...) they are open every weekend in October. Saturdays 3 pm to 8 pm and Sundays 1 pm to 5:30 pm. Halloween weekend will feature extended hours: Friday 6 pm to 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday 5 pm to 10 pm. The manor is inside The Bangor Mall in the former Hollister location across from Spencer's Gifts.

For safety, groups may only enter 4 at a time, and is not recommended for those under the age of 13. Tickets are $15 a person.

