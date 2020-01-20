56-Year-Old Man Dies after Snowmobile Breaks through Ice

The Maine Warden Service says a 56-year-old man died last evening after his snowmobile broke through the ice on Moosehead Lake.

Game Wardens say Steven Allard, of South Hampton, New Hampshire and his wife were returning to Rockwood Cottages on separate snowmobiles when he looped toward the mouth of Moose River and broke through thin ice.

Allard was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water about an hour later.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Wardens say riders should be aware of their surroundings and understand that ice conditions can change quickly.