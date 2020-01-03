55-Year-Old Maine Man Killed when Car Crashes into Trees
CANAAN, Maine (AP) — Police say a motorist was killed when his car left a road and crashed into trees in the town of Canaan, Maine.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Department reports that 55-year-old Richard Clark Sr. of Canaan, died at the scene Thursday afternoon while his passenger was transported to a hospital.
Police said neither person was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
