5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

aijohn784

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well.

And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also.

Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America.

What does that mean to Maine?

5 different police departments will get to hire with Maine’s portion of that federal spending.

Jupiterimages, GettyStock/ThinkStock
loading...

The money is coming out of the Justice Department’s budget through their ‘Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’ hiring program.

It will lead to about a thousand new hires across the country, and is expected to help with the problem of hiring and retention in law enforcement across the country.

Maine Police Departments that will receive funds are Biddeford, Brunswick and Caribou. They will each be able to hire one extra officer each using the federal money. Mexico will get a little less money than those other 3 departments but will be able to hire an extra officer. And Penobscot County will hire 2 more officers.

A Day in The Life of An Augusta Police Officer

I spent the entire day with Augusta Police Officer, Brad Chase and it left me feeling empowered.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From