5-Day Forecast: Mostly Clear & Mild, Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Wednesday : Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 70. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night : Showers, mainly before 9pm. Low around 47. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

: Showers, mainly before 9pm. Low around 47. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Friday : Sunny, with a high near 65. Light north wind.

Friday Night : A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday : A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

U.S. National Weather Service/Mark C. Bloomer

