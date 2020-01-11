5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Saturday : Rain likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 11am, then rain. Patchy fog. High near 42. South wind around 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

: Rain likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 11am, then rain. Patchy fog. High near 42. South wind around 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Saturday Night : Rain, snow, and sleet likely before 8pm, then snow and sleet between 8pm and 1am, then snow after 1am. Low around 13. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

: Rain, snow, and sleet likely before 8pm, then snow and sleet between 8pm and 1am, then snow after 1am. Low around 13. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Sunday : Sleet before 1pm, then snow. High near 18. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

: Sleet before 1pm, then snow. High near 18. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible. Sunday Night : A chance of snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Monday : A chance of snow showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday Night : A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

: Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Tuesday Night : Snow likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

: Snow likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Wednesday : Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

