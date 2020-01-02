5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Thursday Night : Scattered snow showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Friday : A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night : A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday : Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday Night : A chance of snow, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Monday : A slight chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Night: A slight chance of snow before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

