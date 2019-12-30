5-Day Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Five-Day Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

5-DAY FORECAST

Monday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Monday Night : Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

: Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tuesday : Snow. High near 26. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

: Snow. High near 26. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible. Tuesday Night : Snow. Low around 24. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

: Snow. Low around 24. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. New Year's Day : A chance of snow before 7am, then a chance of snow showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of snow before 7am, then a chance of snow showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Wednesday Night : A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Friday : A chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night: Snow likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

