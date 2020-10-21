45 Years Ago Today – October 21, 1975 Fisk Waves Homer Fair [VIDEO]

You may not have been alive, but you've certainly seen the video if you are a Boston Red Sox fan!

It was 45 years ago today, on October 21, 1975 that Boston Red Sox catcher and Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk hit a walk-off homer in Game 6 of the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

As the ball traveled down the left field foul line Fisk jumped hopped on the 1st base baseline willing the ball to stay fair, and it did, hitting the foul pole for the walk-off homer.

The Red Sox subsequently lost Game 7 to the Red.