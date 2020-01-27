43-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fatal Snowmobile Accident

The Maine Warden Service says a woman was killed Saturday night when her snowmobile crashed at the edge of a frozen pond in western Maine.

Wardens identified the victim as 43-year-old Michelle Pavia, of Stamford, Connecticut.

Pavia was driving the snowmobile on Ironbound Pond around 9:45 p.m. when she hit the shoreline and was thrown into the trees along the bank.

Wardens said Pavia was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Speed and operator inexperience are considered to be factors in the crash.