4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone

Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.

SEAWALL BEACH IN PHIPPSBURGH

Phippsburgh is a treasure trove of quiet and peaceful beaches. Seawall Beach is one of them, if you're willing to work a little for it. Beach-goers must "hike" over Morse Mountain before reaching the sprawling yet satisfying Seawall Beach. Toss in the amazing views of the dunes, and it's a small slice of Maine coastal heaven as seen in this photo shared by Aimee Levine-Dickman on Facebook.

LAUDHOLM BEACH IN WELLS

Wells has been a destination for tourism for decades because of its beautiful beachfront real estate, but despite the traffic, there's still quiet little spots to soak in the beauty. Say hello to Laudholm Beach, which will require a short hike through the Wells Reserve in order to bask in its glory. Take a look at those views and that beach, as witnessed in this photo by Mary Kathryn Kent on Facebook.

BIRCH POINT STATE PARK IN OWLS HEAD

Your first impression may be that if a beach is located in a state park, it must be busy. This isn't the case with Birch Point, and it's a bit of a head scratcher. You'd be hard pressed to find a more picturesque spot in the entire state to have a picnic. When it's clear viewing, you'll be able to spot several islands in the distance. There's even been a few jellyfish sightings in recent years. Add that to the fact that it's conveniently located off of Route 1 and only requires a modest trek to its beauty, as seen in this photo by Sylvi Roy shared on Facebook.

SANDY POINT BEACH IN STOCKTON SPRINGS

Stockton Springs is another delightful Maine town that houses some tremendous beachfront property that just the right amount of people know about. Enter Sandy Point Beach (not to be confused with the Sandy Point in Yarmouth), a beach that looks over Penobscot Bay with plenty of natural wildlife. You can often find yourself alone on Sandy Point Beach on even the sunniest of days. If you're truly looking for a secluded piece of paradise, you might find it here, as witnessed in this photo shared by Ann Marie on Facebook.

This is just a few of the countless hidden and secluded beaches that exist all over Maine. But remember, Maine is beautiful because we all keep it that way. Take care of your trash and be respectful of the oceanfront treasures that we're lucky to all share here. Enjoy!

